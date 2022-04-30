LaMelo Ball Posts Instagram Story About Tyreek Hill
On Saturday, the basketball league Overtime Elite shared on their social media pages that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill showed up to their gym to play basketball.
The clips have been getting a lot of traction on social media, and Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball posted to his Instagram story about Hill.
Ball was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Hornets, and he won the Rookie of The Year Award during the 2020-21 season.
This year, he continued his success by being named to his first All-Star Game in just his second season in the NBA.
The Hornets had another mediocre season that found themselves in the play-in tournament.
In 2021, they were blown out by the Indiana Pacers and in this season they were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks.
Ball finished his sophomore season averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.
He is one of the best passers in all of basketball, and for a guard also one of the best rebounders.
There is a very bright future for Charlotte if they can build the right roster around him to fit his unique playing style.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.