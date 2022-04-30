LaMelo Ball Posts Instagram Story About Tyreek Hill

On Saturday, the basketball league Overtime Elite shared on their social media pages that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill showed up to their gym to play basketball.

The clips have been getting a lot of traction on social media, and Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball posted to his Instagram story about Hill.

LaMelo Ball's Instagram story

Ball was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Hornets, and he won the Rookie of The Year Award during the 2020-21 season.

This year, he continued his success by being named to his first All-Star Game in just his second season in the NBA.

The Hornets had another mediocre season that found themselves in the play-in tournament.

In 2021, they were blown out by the Indiana Pacers and in this season they were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks.

Ball finished his sophomore season averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

He is one of the best passers in all of basketball, and for a guard also one of the best rebounders.

There is a very bright future for Charlotte if they can build the right roster around him to fit his unique playing style.

