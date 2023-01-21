LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, the Hornets could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

Via Hornets PR: "INJURY REPORT: @hornets at ATL 1/21

Hayward (L Hamstring soreness) probable

Ball (L Ankle, L Wrist Soreness) doubtful

Martin (L Knee Soreness) doubtful

Oubre (L Hand Surgery) out"

The former third-overall pick got injured during Wednesday’s 122-117 win over the Houston Rockets in Texas.

While he has played outstanding, the 2022 NBA All-Star has missed a large portion of the season due to injuries.

So far, Ball has only played in 22 of the Hornets' 46 games.

He has impressive averages of 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 37.0% from the three-point range.

That said, the Hornets have had a rough first half of the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are 12-34 in 46 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, the Hornets are 9.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in tournament spot.

In each of the last two seasons, Ball has led the Hornets to the play-in tournament (they have lost in the first game both times).

As for the Hawks, this will be the second night of a back-to-back (they beat the New York Knicks 139-124 at home on Friday).

The Hawks (24-22) are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

