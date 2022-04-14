Here's What LaMelo Ball Retweeted After The Hornets Lost To The Hawks
LaMelo Ball retweeted a tweet from Onyeka Okongwu after the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks.
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets got blown out by the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening by a score of 132-103.
The loss ended the Hornets season, while the Hawks will now go to Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After the game, Onyeka Okongwu posted a photo with Ball, and Ball retweeted the photo.
The two have known each other since they were young, and played together as teenagers.
Ball was the Rookie of The Year in 2021, and was an All-Star this season.
