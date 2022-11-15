Recent Nets And Bucks Player Signs With G League Team

Langston Galloway has spent part of eight seasons in the NBA and has always been a solid role player.

The 30-year-old most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season for Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks and was part of the Indiana Pacers preseason roster this season (playing in three games).

On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reports that Galloway signed a deal with the College Park Skyhawks (G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks).

Scotto: "NBA veteran Langston Galloway has signed with the College Park Skyhawks of the G League, league sources told @hoopshype. Galloway recently scored 23 points in a Team USA World Cup qualifying game against Colombia."

The G League is never a bad option for players (young or experienced) to put themselves in a position to get called back up to the NBA.

Galloway has always been a good shooter, and plenty of teams could use a player with his skillset off the bench.

The last time he played 60+ regular season games (2020 with the Detroit Pistons), he averaged 10.3 points per contest on 39.9% shooting from the three-point range.

With the Phoenix Suns (2021), he shot 42.4% from the three-point range.

Ironically, one of the best seasons of his career came during his rookie season with the New York Knicks in 2015.

He averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

Last season, Galloway averaged 16.4 points per contest in 24 regular season games with the College Park Skyhawks.