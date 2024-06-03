Aces' A'ja Wilson, Sun's Alyssa Thomas Named WNBA Players of the Month
The WNBA has announced the Players of the Month for May. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson (Western Conference) and Connecticut Sun standout Alyssa Thomas (Eastern Conference) have collected the honors.
Wilson played at an MVP level for the month — which is nothing new to the veteran. She averaged 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, leading the Aces to a 4-2 record for the month.
Wilson is a two-time league MVP (2020, 2022) and a two-time WNBA champion (2022, 2023). She continues prove that she's one of the most dominant players in the league.
Thomas has been sensational early in the season for the Sun, nearly averaging a triple-double through seven games. She's averaging 14.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest.
More impressively, Connecticut ended the month with a perfect 7-0 record. The Sun have already picked up a win in June, scoring a 69-50 victory over the Atlanta Dream.
Thomas is a four-time WNBA All-Star and was last year's rebounding leader. She's picking up right where she left off.
Both Wilson and Thomas enjoyed a stellar month in May and are hoping to continue that momentum into June. If both keep performing at such a high level, it should set up a fun matchup later this month.
Connecticut will play Las Vegas on June 21, the first of a three-game series. The Sun and Aces will also battle on Sept. 6 and Sept. 15.
In addition to honors for Wilson and Thomas, the WNBA also announced that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named the Rookie of the Month. The No. 1 overall pick from the draft averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.