A'ja Wilson Continues Historic WNBA Season by Breaking Another Record
The WNBA has never seen a more dominant season than the one A'ja Wilson has produced in 2024. The Las Vegas Aces superstar broke the league's single-season rebounding record, adding to her list of accomplishments this year.
Wilson collected seven rebounds in Tuesday night's 85-72 victory over the Seattle Storm, giving her 451 boards for the season. That total is the most in a single season in league history. She passed Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese for the record, who set it earlier this year with 446 rebounds.
Reese suffered a wrist injury and was ruled out for the season, missing the remaining six games on Chicago's schedule.
Wilson will only add to her total, as the Aces have one game remaining on the schedule. Las Vegas concludes the 2024 regular season against the Dallas Wings on Thursday before heading into the WNBA playoffs.
Earlier this season, Wilson also broke the league's single-season scoring record, previously set by Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd. In 2023, Loyd set the mark at 939 points. Wilson broke that mark, then proceeded to become the first player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a year.
Wilson is up to 1,021 points with one game remaining on the slate.
Already a two-time WNBA MVP, Wilson is on her way to winning the league's top individual honor for a third time in her career. The Aces are also hoping to win a third consecutive league championship, having claimed the title in 2022 and 2023.
Oh yeah, and Wilson won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the summer. Not a bad year for the Aces superstar.
Wilson heads into the final game of the regular season averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.3 steals and 1.8 steals per game.