Las Vegas Aces Center Megan Gustafson Joins Spain for 2024 Olympics
Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson is heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. The six-year WNBA veteran will be joining Team Spain for the Summer Games.
The Aces released a social media post on Tuesday announcing the news. Gustafson is in her first season with Las Vegas, having previous stops with the Dallas Wings (2019-20), Washington Mystics (2021) and Phoenix Mercury (2021-23).
Gustafson has appeared in all 20 games for the Aces this season, averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. She's averaging 8.8 minutes per contest.
In her six-year WNBA career, Gustafson has played in 132 games. She's averaging 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. Her best season came in 2023 with the Mercury, averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Las Vegas will be represented well in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Four Aces are members of Team USA this year: A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum. Any question why the organization has won back-to-back WNBA championships?
Prior to her time in the WNBA, Gustafson enjoyed an outstanding four-year career at Iowa. She averaged 20.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game across her time with the Hawkeyes. In 2019, she was named the Naismith National Player of the Year. Gustafson was also a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and her No. 10 has been retired at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
This will undoubtedly be a unique opportunity for Gustafson to play in the Olympics and will give Aces fans another player to watch this summer.