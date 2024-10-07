Las Vegas Aces Coach Becky Hammon Hints at Offseason Changes
It sure sounds like there will be some offseason changes in Las Vegas. Following a loss to the New York Liberty in the semifinal round of the WNBA playoffs, Aces coach Becky Hammon hinted at evaluating everything after the team failed to win a third straight championship.
New York defeated Las Vegas 76-62 on Sunday, ending the Aces' hope of winning three consecutive WNBA titles. Despite having a loaded roster with MVP A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and others, Las Vegas had its struggles during the season.
After the game, Hammon talked about the offseason evaluation process.
“We’ve never done exit meetings,” said Hammon, per the Associated Press. “We’ve done exit partying. So we’re going to have to get together and figure it out, but obviously we have to get better. We have to really take a sharp look at ourselves in the mirror, see our shortcomings.
“You’ve got to make the moves necessary, whatever that means, to put (out) the best product we possibly can. It’s not going to be the same group probably next year. It just won’t. And I’m sad about that because I really like that group.”
Las Vegas concluded the regular season with a 27-13 record, finishing fourth in the WNBA standings. With Wilson in the lineup, the Aces always had a change, but New York proved to be the better team from start to finish.
The Liberty ended the season 32-8, the best record in the league. They'll await the winner of the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals.