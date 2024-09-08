Las Vegas Aces Coach Becky Hammon Provides Injury Update on A'ja Wilson
The Las Vegas Aces will be without two-time league MVP A'ja Wilson for Sunday's matchup against the New York Liberty. Coach Becky Hammon said that the 28-year-old WNBA veteran is sidelined after "tweaking" her ankle in Friday's game against the Connecticut Sun.
Per Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Hammon didn't indicate there are any long-term concerns regarding Wilson's injury. However, with the WNBA playoffs looming, the Aces likely don't want to risk further injury as they pursue a third straight league championship.
"We'll see her status heading into Indiana," Hammon said.
Las Vegas will travel to play the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and Friday, Sept. 13. The two teams have already played twice, with the Aces winning both.
Wilson showed up in Brooklyn wearing a walking boot ahead of Las Vegas' matchup against New York. Sunday's meeting will be the third of the season between the teams, with New York winning the previous two contests.
Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.
Wilson has produced another MVP-caliber season in the WNBA. She's averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Las Vegas owns a 22-12 record entering Sunday's showdown agains the Liberty.
In Friday's 72-67 victory over the Connecticut Sun, Wilson scored 20 points and collected eight rebounds.
Las Vegas currently sits fourth in the WNBA standings and secured a playoff spot on Aug. 30 after defeating the Atlanta Dream. While the Aces would love get as many regular season wins on the record as possible, it's smarter to play the long game and ensure Wilson is healthy and ready for the postseason.