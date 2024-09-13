Las Vegas Aces Make WNBA History with Latest Season Ticket Announcement
Basketball fans in Sin City certainly love their hometown team. On Friday, the Las Vegas Aces announced that they have already sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2025 season, making WNBA history.
With Friday's announcement, the Aces have become the first franchise in WNBA history to sell out season tickets in back-to-back seasons.
"The Las Vegas Aces have sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2025 season, making them the first team in WNBA history to sell out season ticket allotments in back-to-back seasons," the statement said.
It hasn't been hard to sell tickets to see the Aces in recent years. Las Vegas won back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023. The Aces also have the best player in the game on the roster in A'ja Wilson.
Wilson is a two-time WNBA MVP and recently set the league's single-season scoring record. She's also a six-time All-Star selection.
Additionally, four members of the Aces represented Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, winning a gold medal. Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young all played on the U.S. Women's National Team.
Las Vegas plays its home games at Michelob ULTRA Arena, which has a capacity of 12,000.
This season, the Aces have secured another spot in the WNBA postseason with a chance to pursue a third straight WNBA championship. Las Vegas owns a 23-13 record entering Friday night's showdown against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.
As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity, we'll likely see more season ticket sales across the league. It's cool to see Aces fans continue show major support for the hometown team.