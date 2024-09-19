Las Vegas Aces Resting Nearly Entire Starting Lineup in Regular Season Finale
The Las Vegas Aces have just one concern heading into Thursday night's regular season finale against the Dallas Wings: Stay healthy. Coach Becky Hammon is resting multiple starters, giving them the night off before jumping into the WNBA playoffs.
On Wednesday, the Aces released their injury report for Thursday's contest against the Wings. Starters A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum were all listed as "doubtful," citing rest as the reason for their absence.
Las Vegas has rotated between Tiffany Hayes, Megan Gustafson, Kiah Stokes and Alysha Clark in that fifth starting spot this year.
Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Aces have won two of the first three meetings against the Wings. Dallas won the latest, posting a 93-90 victory back on Aug. 27.
Las Vegas owns a 26-13 record heading into the final game of the regular season and sits fourth in the WNBA standings. The Aces could potentially move up to the No. 3 seed, but it would require a win over Dallas and for the Chicago Sky to defeat the Connecticut Sun.
If both Las Vegas and Connecticut win, the Sun will keep the No. 3 seed and the Aces lock in the No. 4 seed. That's probably why Hammon is electing to rest her core group.
Las Vegas will enter the 2024 WNBA playoffs hoping to win a third consecutive league championship. The Aces won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.
The 2024 WNBA playoffs will begin on Sunday, Sept. 22.