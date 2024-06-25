Aces Rookie Kate Martin has Authentic Reaction to Spot in WNBA All-Star Voting
Kate Martin might win an award for the most humble player in the WNBA. This week, the Las Vegas Aces rookie was told she was sitting at 12th in All-Star voting thanks to tremendous fan support. But the former Iowa star believes there are other players more deserving of the votes.
Martin has provided the WNBA with a fun storyline this season. The former Hawkeye was a second-round pick by the Aces during teh 2024 WNBA Draft. Just finding a roster spot with the two-time defending champions would've been an inredible accomplishment.
But Martin has carved out a substantial role for herself in Las Vegas. Fans have taken notice, showing plenty of support through All-Star voting.
"Oh my gosh ... I'm embarrassed," Martin laughingly said when told about her spot in All-Star voting. "It's cool. I feel really grateful for the fan support that I have. They don't have to do that, they don't have to go and vote for me. That takes extra time out of people's days, so I really appreciate it.
"But there are a lot of deserving people to get those votes and there are a lot more deserving people who should go to the All-Star Game. I haven't earned anything while I've been here. I really appreciate all my fans out there and I love them. So, I feel really grateful, it's really cool, it's an honor. But there are way more deserving people to go to the All-Star Game that deserve those votes over me."
Martin has appeared in 13 games for the Aces this season, averaging 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. She also has the advantage of playing alongside the best players in the league, including A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.
It's rare that you'll hear a player say they aren't deserving of a spot in the All-Star Game. Clearly, though, Martin wants to earn her spot on the WNBA's biggest stage.