Las Vegas Aces Star A'ja Wilson Announces Shoe Deal with Nike
Another WNBA star has landed a signature shoe deal with Nike. Two-time league MVP A'ja Wilson announced that she'll have her own signature shoe prior to the Las Vegas Aces' preseason game against the Puerto Rico national team on Saturday.
"It's been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete," Wilson said in a statement. "From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we've worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style."
Per USA Today, Wilson's shoe will be on the market in 2025.
Wilson was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Aces. She's made an incredible impact on the league during her first six years.
Already, Wilson is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time league MVP, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and five-time league All-Star. She was also a NCAA champion at South Carolina in 2017, named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2017) and was named the Naismith National Player of the Year in 2018.
Nike also issued a statement on the deal.
"You thought we'd sleep on an SEC champion, national champion, #1 draft pick, five-time All-Star, U.S. Olympic gold winner, WNBA Finals MVP, a statue-having, New York Times Best Seller, TIME 100 Most Influential People in 2014, two-time WNBA champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time WNBA MVP and the prettiest hooper on the internet? You thought. Of course, A'ja's got a shoe."
For her career, Wilson is averaging 19.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. Last season, Wilson averaged a career high in points (22.8) and rebounds (9.5) for the Aces.
Wilson's signature shoe deal comes after Nike reportedly agreed to a $28 million deal with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark will also be getting a signature shoe.