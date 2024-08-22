Aces Star A'ja Wilson Named Recipient of Prestigious Community Leadership Award
A'ja Wilson is adding another personal accomplishment to her collection. This week, the Las Vegas Aces superstar was named the recipient of the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award.
"Awards on and off the court," the Aces posted on social media. "Congrats (A'ja) on being the 2024 recipient of the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award!"
This is the latest major accomplishment for Wilson, who also added a second Olympic gold medal to her trophy case recently. She's a six-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time league MVP and a two-time WNBA champion.
“Coach Staley has been so giving to so many people throughout her life, and I’m blessed to have been able to see firsthand how she embodies the league’s community leadership award,” said Wilson. “For me to now be in this position, trying my best to help future generations, and help my community, it is truly an honor to receive an award that is named after her.”
Per the WNBA's website, "The award, named for WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Dawn Staley, recognizes a current WNBA player who best exemplifies the characteristics of a leader in the community where they work or live. The award’s recipient embodies Staley’s spirit, leadership, charitable efforts, love for the game and inspirational presence in their community."
Wilson played for Staley at South Carolina from 2014-18. She was a three-time All-American, was named the Naismith National Player of the Year in 2018 and won an NCAA championship in 2017.
“A’ja is a tremendous ambassador for the WNBA and an inspiration to us all. She leads with passion, and that’s evident in each and every one of her interactions,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “A’ja’s rapport with Dawn Staley undeniably shapes her leadership as she uplifts the next generation in South Carolina, Las Vegas and beyond.”
The WNBA will make a $10,000 donation to the charity of Wilson's choice as a result of her winning the award.
“A’ja Wilson’s dedication on the court is matched only by her commitment to her community,” said Staley. “Winning this award is a testament to her unwavering passion for making a positive impact both in basketball and in the lives of those around her. As a former player of mine, this holds even more significance, reflecting the values I strive to instill in all my players. Her achievements are a shining example of how the legacy of leadership and service continues to inspire greatness beyond the game.”
Wilson has put herself in position to win a third WNBA MVP award this season. She's averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Las Vegas.