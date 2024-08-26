Aces Superstar A'ja Wilson Puts WNBA Officials on Blast
A'ja Wilson is getting fed up with dealing with poor officiating on a nightly basis. The Las Vegas Aces superstar had a few words for the league following Sunday afternoon's thrilling 77-75 win over the Chicago Sky.
Wilson hit a game-winning layup in Sunday's game, lifting Las Vegas to an important road victory over Chicago. You'd think she'd be excited about that moment.
But after the game, Wilson's frustration was noticeable. She took a shot at the WNBA's officiating, essentially saying they've done a poor job throughout the year.
"Everyone has to do their job, from the players to the coaches, we all have to do our job," Wilson said. "And I don't appreciate being looked at and stared at as if you're trying to intimidate me or act like I don't have a voice on this court. So, yes, we are messing up defensively and it's like we're not engaged. We need to get engaged and that's on us.
"So yes we are messing up defensively and it's like we're not engaged and we need to get engaged. And that's on us. But also it goes hand-in-hand. And if I get fined for this I am terribly sorry but it's ridiculous. We've been going through this all season. So, everybody gotta do their job."
Tell us how you really feel, A'ja.
WNBA officiating has been discussed across social media platforms since the start of the 2024 season. At the end of the year, the league is going to have to take a look at how to improve the situation at hand.
Poor officiating or not, Wilson has been dominant again this season and is well on her way to a third league MVP award. She's averaging a league-best 26.6 points and 2.7 blocks per game. She's also averaging 11.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest.
Las Vegas is 18-11 on the season.