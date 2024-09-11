Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: Injury Update on WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson
The Las Vegas Aces will have their MVP back in the lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Fever. A'ja Wilson will return to the floor after missing Sunday's game against the New York Liberty.
Wilson "tweaked" her ankle in last Friday's game against the Connecticut Sun. Aces coach Becky Hammon did not put a timetable on the center's return, but said she did not suffer a serious injury.
Las Vegas is in Indianapolis for two straight games against the Fever. The two teams go head-to-head on Wednesday and again on Friday. The Aces have defeated the Fever in the previous two meetings, both played in Las Vegas.
Wilson arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday without a walking boot, which she had worn when the team played the Liberty in Brooklyn.
"I'll be watching her, but she says she's good," said Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon.
Wilson is putting together another MVP-caliber season this year. She's averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per contest. Las Vegas has already secured a spot in the WNBA playoffs and will pursue a third consecutive league championship.
There's also a personal accomplishment on the line in Wednesday night's game for Wilson. The WNBA superstar is just 11 points short of breaking the league's single-season scoring record.
Entering Wednesday night's game, Wilson has totaled 929 points in the 2024 season. Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd set the league record last year, piling up 939 points. There's a good chance that Wilson breaks that record in Wednesday night's contest.
Tipoff between the Aces and Fever is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on NBA TV.