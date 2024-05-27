Las Vegas Aces Waive Rookie, NCAA's 3rd All-Time Leading Scorer Dyaisha Fair
After only a few games of the 2024 WNBA season, the Las Vegas Aces decided to waive one of their rookies. Former Buffalo and Syracuse star Dyaisha Fair was released, the team announced over the weekend.
Fair was selected in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Aces, going No. 16 overall. She appeared in just one game with Las Vegas, logging four minutes in the team's 99-80 victory over the Indiana Fever.
Fair was responsible for two assists in the game.
"Roster Update: Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams announced today that the team has waived guard Dyaisha Fair," the team said in a social media post.
After the news, Fair sent out a comment of her own, simply saying, "Thank you (Aces)."
Fair played three seasons at Buffalo before transferring to Syracuse for her final two years of eligibility. The 5-foot-5 guard scored 3,403 points in her career, which ranks third all-time on the NCAA women's basketball scoring list.
During the 2023-24 season with the Orange, Fair averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Syracuse finished the year with a 24-8 record and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Because there are only 12 teams in the WNBA, it's incredibly difficult for rookies to earn a roster spot. Fair was able to occupy a spot on the Aces' opening day roster before the team eventually decided to move on.
Las Vegas is coming off back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023. The Aces currently own a 3-1 record during the 2024 season.