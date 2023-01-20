Latest NBA All-Star Game Voting Have LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Leading The Way

The third and final NBA All-Star Game fan vote has been released by the NBA and it has both LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the vote in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively.

With the 2023 NBA All-Star Game set to take place on Sunday, February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the NBA has released its third and final results of the NBA All-Star Game fan vote.

On Thursday, this tally was released by the NBA and while LeBron James and Kevin Durant led all players in the Western and Eastern Conference, respectively, in the second voting results, it has now shifted to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Still one of the faces of the NBA at 38-years-old, LeBron James continues to be an icon for the basketball world and he is doing everything he can to keep the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoff hunt out west.

Playing in a total 35 games this season, James has averaged 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, ranking sixth in scoring, T-26 in rebounding and 13th in assists league-wide.

Giannis Antetokounmpo overtakes Kevin Durant for the Eastern Conference lead in votes, likely signaling that he will be the second captain for the All-Star Game alongside LeBron James.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo is having yet another MVP-like season, averaging 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Both James and Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in votes and frontcourt votes, but in the backcourt, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry remains the leading vote-getter in the Western Conference and Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving remains the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference.

As for potential first-time All-Stars receiving a lot of attention in the fan vote, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) continue to finish inside the Top-10 in either the frontcourt or backcourt voting in their respective conferences.

It will be interesting to see who the media and league put in the All-Star Game this season outside of the key names who will be starters.

