Latest NBA All-Star Voting Results Have LeBron James, Kevin Durant Leading The Way

On Thursday, the NBA released the numbers for the second wave of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant leading the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively, in voting.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 19 in Salt Lake City and on Thursday, the NBA released the results in the second fan returns of All-Star voting.

As laid out, 50 percent of the fan vote will decide the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters, as NBA players and a select media panel will account for 25 percent of the vote each.

Right now, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the leading vote-getter in the Western Conference and the NBA as a whole with 4,825,229 total votes, which should not be a surprise to anyone.

LeBron James is and has been one of the faces of the NBA ever since he entered the league in 2003 and he will be making his 19th All-Star appearance of his career, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA record of 19 All-Star appearances.

Being the captain of an All-Star team for the last five seasons, LeBron will most likely be drafting his team for All-Star Weekend once again.

In the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is the leading vote-getter with 4,509,238 total votes and he ranks second behind James in total votes league-wide.

Durant has been the Eastern Conference representative as a captain the last two seasons and will earn his 13th All-Star Game recognition this season, regardless if he is able to play in the game due to injury or not.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) and Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) rank 3-10 in the fan voting right now as well with Curry leading all Western Conference guards in voting and Irving leading all Eastern Conference guards in voting.

Some interesting names to note that have popped up inside the Top-10 of voting are Kevon Looney (435,701) in the Western Conference frontcourt and Derrick Rose (298,100) in the Eastern Conference backcourt. Both Looney and Rose are two players who have a lot of fans in the league, hence why they are receiving recognition here.

However, it is highly unlikely that either player makes the All-Star Game due to the players and media voting.

As of right now, it is safe to assume that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving will all be in the All-Star Game, leaving a handful of spots in both conferences still up for grabs.

