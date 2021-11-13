Lauri Markkanen's Status For Celtics-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Boston Celtics in Ohio on Saturday night, and coming into the season not many people would have guessed the Cavs would have a better record than the Celtics to start the season.

Coming into the game, the Cavs are an impressive 8-5, while the Celtics at 6-6 on the season.

Unfortunately, the Cavs will not have one of their best players on Saturday, because Lauri Markkanen is out for the game due to health and safety protocols.

The status of Markkanen for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The former Arizona star is in his first season with the Cavs after signing there this past off-season.

Prior to joining the Cavs, he had spent his entire career on the Chicago Bulls.

