Lauri Markkanen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Ohio, and for the game they will be without forward Lauri Markkanen.

The status of Markkanen for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Kelsey Russo of The Athletic.

Markkanen was drafted out of Arizona with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and had spent the first four seasons of his career on the Chicago Bulls before joining the Cavs this past off-season.

Coming into the game, the Cavs are 9-7, which is an impressive start for a team that has not been to the postseason since they made the NBA Finals in 2018 with LeBron James.

Meanwhile, the team they lost to in the 2018 NBA Finals was the Warriors, and they come into the game with an NBA-best 12-2 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball