Big News About Zach LaVine

    December 24, 2021
    Big News Reported About Zach LaVine
    According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, Zach LaVine is out of health and safety protocols and practiced with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
    According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls is out of health and safety protocols, and he practiced with the team on Thursday (see tweet below).  

    LaVine had missed the last two games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, but the Bulls won both games.  

    On the season, they are 19-10 in their first 29 games of the season, which has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA.  

    LaVine and the Bulls went 31-41 last season, and were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference,

    Therefore, they missed the postseason and the play-in tournament. 

    However, with the new additions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, they are a totally different team, and are currently the second seed in the east behind only the Brooklyn Nets. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

