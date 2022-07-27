LEAKED? Former NBA Star Reveals Photo Of Secret Scouting Report For Guarding LeBron James

Recently, former Toronto Raptors player Lucas Nogueira shared a photo of the Raptors game-plan for guarding LeBron James during the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Nogueira shared the photo via his Instagram story, and the photo was captured by Quinton Mayo.

Quinton Mayo: "Dwayne Casey and the Toronto Raptors scouting report for the one-and-only LeBron James is actually right here! "Catch and shoots on closeouts at a low volume." "Below average defending the ball handlers or screener in PnR." (Via Lucas Nogueira)"

Nogueira also shared the photos of the game-plans for John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Quinton Mayo: "Former Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira released these team scouting reports on John Wall and Bradley Beal from round one of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Why? I don't know. But cool."

The Raptors beat the Wizards in the first-round of the playoffs that season in six games.

However, they lost to James and the Cavs in a four-game sweep.

Seeing an official scouting report photo of how to guard NBA superstars is something that is very cool for fans to consume.

As for Nogueira, he was the 16th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, and he spent his only four seasons in the NBA playing for the Raptors.

He has not played in the NBA since 2018.

James and the Cavs went all the way to the NBA Finals that season, but they lost to Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The four-time NBA Champion has also played for the Miami Heat, and he is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers.