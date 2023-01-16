BREAKING: LeBron James Becomes 2nd Player In NBA History To Do This

LeBron James scored his 38,000th career point in Sunday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in California.

During the game, LeBron James made NBA history by becoming the second player to score 38,000 points.

Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the only other player to reach that milestone, is the NBA's all-time leading scorer (38,387 points).

Via the NBA: "LeBron James becomes only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points."

James will more than likely pass Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer at some point soon.

He came into the night with averages of 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest (on 50.6% shooting from the field) in 32 games.

In addition, the four-time NBA Champion has scored 37+ points in three out of his last five games.

At 38, James is still among the top ten players in the NBA and is seventh in the league in points per game.

Even though he has been phenomenal, the Lakers came into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference (19-23 in 42 games).

He is in his fifth season with the franchise, and in 2020 led them to the NBA Championship.

Before the Lakers, the former first-overall pick played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Miami Heat.

He won the first two titles of his career with the Heat, third with the Cavs and fourth with the Lakers.

Many consider James and Michael Jordan to be the two greatest players in the history of the NBA.