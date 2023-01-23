LeBron James Becomes The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been playing phenomenally over the last ten games.

Last month, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James turned 38 years old.

While most players are far from the prime of their careers at that age, James is playing phenomenally right now.

Over the last ten games, he has put up unbelievable numbers (35.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest).

According to StatMuse, the four-time NBA Champion is the first player older than 29 to do that in a 10-game period.

StatMuse: "LeBron's last 10 games:

35.1 PPG

9.6 RPG

7.9 APG

He's the 4th player in NBA history to average that or better in a 10-game span. He's the only one to do it over the age of 29."

On Sunday night, James led the Lakers to a miraculous comeback over the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

They trailed by 25 points at halftime but ended up winning the game 121-112.

James had 37 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

Through 37 games, the 18-time NBA All-Star is averaging 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field.

Even though James has played at an MVP level, the Lakers are 22-25 in 47 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

That said, they have been playing better as of late and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, and 6-4 in their last ten games.

The Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.