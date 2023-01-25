LeBron James Sets New Career Milestone In Lakers-Clippers Game On Tuesday

In his team’s 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James set a new career-high in made three-pointers.

LeBron James has never really been known to be a three-point shooting threat throughout his career, but entering Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, James ranked 10th on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list and had made eight threes, his career-high, in three different games.

Against the Clippers though, James’ three-point shot was working to perfection!

The 18-time All-Star finished this game with a total of 46 points with 27 of those points coming from three-point range. LeBron James set a new career-high in three-pointers made in a single game with 9 made threes and he also tied Jamal Crawford for ninth on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list.

Shooting 9-14 from three-point range, James did everything he could to try and pull out a victory for the Lakers, but the Clippers were able to answer every single run the Lakers went on and they shot 50 percent from three-point range as a team, going 19-38 for the game from long-range.

The records and career milestones James has reached in his career are extremely impressive and following his 46-point night on Tuesday, he now sits just 178 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, a record that many thought would never be broken.

History will be made by LeBron James once more in the coming weeks and this will surely be a moment to celebrate across the league.

Following this loss to the Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers are now 22-26 on the season, yet just 1.5 games back from being in the Play-In Tournament picture in the Western Conference.

LeBron James and Co. will have a chance to get back in the win column on Wednesday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back.

