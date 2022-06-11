LeBron James' Incredible Tweet About The Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a great tweet about the Golden State Warriors. On Friday night, they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2.
During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about the Warriors that has gone viral.
The Warriors had gone into the game down 2-1 in the series, but they now have all of the momentum for Game 5 back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.
Steph Curry was the star of the night scoring 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds.
The two teams are each 1-1 at home during the series.
