Skip to main content
LeBron James' Incredible Tweet About The Golden State Warriors

LeBron James' Incredible Tweet About The Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a great tweet about the Golden State Warriors. On Friday night, they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a great tweet about the Golden State Warriors. On Friday night, they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2.  

During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about the Warriors that has gone viral.  

The Warriors had gone into the game down 2-1 in the series, but they now have all of the momentum for Game 5 back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night. 

Steph Curry was the star of the night scoring 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds. 

The two teams are each 1-1 at home during the series.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10946927_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Incredible Tweet About The Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18425604_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17239687_168388303_lowres
News

C.J. McCollum's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Mom Sends Out A Viral Tweet During Game 4

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_18514450_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Quote After Brilliant Game 4

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_18514636_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Fearless Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18514442_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Amazing Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18514073_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew and Brett Siegel13 hours ago
USATSI_17673173_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Bold Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago