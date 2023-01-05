BREAKING: Here's Who Is Leading The NBA In 2023 All-Star Game Votes

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is leading the NBA in fan votes for the 20223 NBA All-Star Game.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

With the annual exhibition less than eight weeks away, the first results of fan voting have been released.

Via NBA Communications: "LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.

The next fan update is Jan. 12."

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James leads the entire NBA with 3,168,694 votes, while Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant comes in second with 3,118,545 votes.

Golden State Warrior superstar Steph Curry leads the Western Conference guards, and Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is at the top of the Eastern Conference guards.

Another intriguing result from the list is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who comes in fourth for the Western Conference guards (he has never made the NBA All-Star Game).

Meanwhile, 2011 MVP Derrick Rose has not been an All-Star since 2012, but is still one of the most popular players in the NBA and is in ninth for the Eastern Conference guards (over 220,000 votes).

James being at the top is remarkable, considering he is in his 20th season in the NBA and just turned 38 years old on December 30.

The four-time NBA Champion is currently averaging 29.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest (on 51.0% shooting from the field) in 29 games.