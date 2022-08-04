Big News About LeBron James On Thursday

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, LeBron James is officially eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Stein: "LeBron James is eligible as of today for a two-year contract extension with the Lakers worth nearly $100 million."

James just finished up his fourth season with the Lakers, and averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

At 37-years-old, he is very clearly still one of the ten best players in the world.

However, the Lakers struggled as a team last season, and they went 33-49.

Therefore, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and missed the NBA Playoffs (and play-in tournament).

The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs beat them out for the final two play-in spots.

On July 29, Stein wrote that James had three options.

Stein from his July 29 article: "James basically has three options. He can play out his current contract at $44.5 million and become a free agent after his 20th NBA season. Or he can sign a one-year extension worth $46.7 million ... or a two-year maximum extension worth $97.1 million (and presumably containing a player option for Year 2). James, remember, turns 38 on Dec. 30. The league's Over-38 rule, explained in much more thorough detail here via Keith Smith's Spotrac coverage, prevents him from signing anything longer than a two-year extension."

James is a four-time NBA Champion, four-time Finals MVP and four-time NBA MVP.

He won one title with the Lakers, two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.