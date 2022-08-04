Big News About LeBron James On Thursday

Skip to main content

MASSIVE News About LeBron James On Thursday

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, LeBron James is officially eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.
James just finished up his fourth season with the Lakers, and averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. 

Stein: "LeBron James is eligible as of today for a two-year contract extension with the Lakers worth nearly $100 million."

James just finished up his fourth season with the Lakers, and averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. 

At 37-years-old, he is very clearly still one of the ten best players in the world.

However, the Lakers struggled as a team last season, and they went 33-49. 

Therefore, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and missed the NBA Playoffs (and play-in tournament).

The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs beat them out for the final two play-in spots.

On July 29, Stein wrote that James had three options. 

Stein from his July 29 article: "James basically has three options. He can play out his current contract at $44.5 million and become a free agent after his 20th NBA season. Or he can sign a one-year extension worth $46.7 million ... or a two-year maximum extension worth $97.1 million (and presumably containing a player option for Year 2). James, remember, turns 38 on Dec. 30. The league's Over-38 rule, explained in much more thorough detail here via Keith Smith's Spotrac coverage, prevents him from signing anything longer than a two-year extension."

James is a four-time NBA Champion, four-time Finals MVP and four-time NBA MVP. 

He won one title with the Lakers, two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

