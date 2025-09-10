LeBron James’ List of Most Inspiring NBA Players
Earlier this summer, LeBron James shared the stage with his ‘Mind the Game’ co-host Steve Nash and talked basketball in front of a crowd.
When the legend and the future Hall of Famer were hit with a specific question, it led LeBron James to reveal his top inspirations before he landed in the NBA.
“Which player would you like to play with from a previous era before you were drafted?”
“When you talk about inspiration, there was nobody more inspiring to me than Michael Jordan,” James said, which made the crowd cheer.
“For me, I think our games would’ve complemented as well. MJ was a flat-out scorer. He was a scorer, scorer, scorer, he had a scorer’s mentality, if I had to pick him.”
James, often accused of firing up the NBA’s “super team” era, after teaming up with some of the most prominent players on the Miami Heat, following his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was hesitant to name Jordan because of the narrative.
“I know I can’t pick him because I know how social media works,” James joked.
“You [expletive] gonna be like, ‘Oh, you want to play with Michael Jordan too? You already played with everybody else.’ I didn’t ask the question. I’m only answering it, guys. MJ was an inspiration.”
Not wanting to leave it at just Jordan, LeBron went on to name three other players who inspired the future Hall of Famer.
- Penny Hardaway
- Grant Hill
- Scottie Pippen
Hardaway entered the NBA in 1993 as the third pick in the draft. He started his career with the Orlando Magic. He had stints with the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and the Heat. Hardaway was a four-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA winner. He was in the league with LeBron up until 2008.
Grant Hill was drafted the season after Hardaway. He was also a third pick, selected by the Detroit Pistons. After his run at Duke, Hill lived up to the hype. Throughout his career, which had stints in Detroit, Orlando, Phoenix, and Los Angeles with the Clippers, Hill was recognized as a seven-time All-Star and a five-time All-NBA winner.
Pippen, often recognized for his role as Michael Jordan’s Robin, was still one of the best players of his generation. Playing alongside one of the NBA’s greatest players, Pippen would shine bright. On a personal level, Pippen was a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA, 10-time All-Defensive, and won an NBA All-Star MVP award in 1994.
When it’s all said and done, LeBron’s resume will clear most of the players that came before him. However, he needed the inspiration to get to where he is today. These four play a major part in LeBron’s preparation for success.