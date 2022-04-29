Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Chris Paul After Game 6

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) sent out a tweet about Chris Paul after the Phoenix Suns eliminated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

The Phoenix Suns advanced to the second-round of the playoffs with a 115-109 win in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening at Smoothie King Center in Louisiana.

Chris Paul put on an absolute show scoring 33 points, dishing out eight assists and grabbing five rebounds.

The future Hall of Famer shot a perfect 14/14 (100% shooting from the field), and after the game Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about Paul.

The Suns are once again in the middle of another playoff run after making it all the way to the NBA Finals last season.

They then finished this season as the top seed in the Western Conference, and had the best record in the entire NBA.

Paul joined the Suns last season, so in his first two seasons with the franchise he has led them to the NBA Finals and the best record in the NBA.

As for the Pelicans, they had an outstanding season even with the loss, because they made it all the way to the playoffs without their best player 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson.

Related stories on NBA basketball