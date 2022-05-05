Skip to main content

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Chris Paul During Game 2

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) sent out a tweet about Chris Paul during Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks played Game 2 of their second-round playoff series in Arizona on Wednesday evening.  

The Suns won the game 129-109 to take a 2-0 lead in the series with the next two games being played on the road in Dallas.  

During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about All-Star Chris Paul. 

Paul had a stellar night with 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists. 

Last season, Paul (in his first year with the team) helped them end a ten-year playoff drought and make it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

This season, they finished as the first seed in the Western Conference and had the best record in the entire NBA.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round in six games. 

As for James and the Lakers, they finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference but failed to make the playoffs or the play-in tournament. 

