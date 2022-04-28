Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Gary Payton II

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) sent out a tweet about Gary Payton II during Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriros picked up a series clinching 102-98 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening in California, and they will now head to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Game 5 battle went down to the wire, and Gary Payton II nailed a huge shot to give the Warriors a five-point lead with just over a minute left.

He was huge for the Warriors down the stretch, and the NBA world took notice including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who sent out a tweet.

Payton II finished the game with 15 points (6/8 shooting), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

It's safe to say that the Warriors do not close out the series on Wednesday without his performance.

As for the Nuggets, they now head home for the offseason, and once again leave a great season for Nikola Jokic to go to waste.

He won the NBA MVP Award last season, but they were swept in the second-round of the playoffs by Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

This season, he is once again a finalist to be the MVP.

