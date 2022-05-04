Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Ja Morant

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) sent out a tweet about Ja Morant on Tuesday evening. Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

The Memphis Grizzlies won Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors by a score of 106-101 on Tuesday night in Tennessee.

The win for the Grizzlies tied their second-round playoff series with the Warriors 1-1 as the teams had to California for Games 3 and 4 of the series.

Morant had an outstanding game scoring 47 points, dishing out eight assists and grabbing eight rebounds.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about Morant during the game.

James and the Lakers missed the postseason (and the play-in tournament) finishing their very disappointing season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

As for Morant and the Grizzlies, they finished the year as the second seed in the west.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games to advance to the second-round against the Warriros.

The Warriors have missed the playoffs for each of the last two seasons, but prior to their drought they had gone to the NBA Finals five straight years and won three championships during that time span.

They finished their season as the third seed in the west, and beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round in five games.

