Here's What LeBron James Tweeted During Mavs-Jazz Game 4
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks played a thrilling Game 4 on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.
Both teams were very cold in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz came away with a 100-99 win after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell connected on a dunk with just under 12 seconds left.
The Jazz then had to get a stop to secure the victory, and during the game LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a tweet.
James' tweet said: "Get one stop and its a 3 game series"
The Jazz did exactly that, and Spencer Dinwiddie missed a three-pointer for the win at the buzzer.
The series is now tied up at 2-2, which turns it into a best of three series.
They will play one game in Dallas and then head right back to Salt Lake City for Game 6.
The Jazz avoided going into the gruesome 3-1 hole, and now both teams have a chance to win the series.
Luka Doncic missed the first three games with a calf injury, but made his 2022 playoffs debut on Saturday in Game 4.
He scored 30 points, grabbed ten rebound and dished out four assists.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.