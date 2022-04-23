Skip to main content

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted During Mavs-Jazz Game 4

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) sent out a tweet during Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz on Saturday.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks played a thrilling Game 4 on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City. 

Both teams were very cold in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz came away with a 100-99 win after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell connected on a dunk with just under 12 seconds left. 

The Jazz then had to get a stop to secure the victory, and during the game LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a tweet.  

James' tweet said: "Get one stop and its a 3 game series"

The Jazz did exactly that, and Spencer Dinwiddie missed a three-pointer for the win at the buzzer. 

The series is now tied up at 2-2, which turns it into a best of three series.  

They will play one game in Dallas and then head right back to Salt Lake City for Game 6.  

The Jazz avoided going into the gruesome 3-1 hole, and now both teams have a chance to win the series. 

Luka Doncic missed the first three games with a calf injury, but made his 2022 playoffs debut on Saturday in Game 4. 

He scored 30 points, grabbed ten rebound and dished out four assists. 

