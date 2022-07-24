Skip to main content

LeBron James Thinks This NBA Player Was Underrated

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out several tweets about former NBA player Mark Price. The sharpshooter played for the Washington Bullets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.
On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out several tweets about former NBA star Mark Price.

James also followed up his first tweet by quote tweeting Ballislife's reply that had a video of Price. 

First tweet from James: "MAN Mark Price was so cold!!!!" 

Comment from Ballislife with video of Price: "One of the greatest shooters & most underrated point guards ever: @Mark25Price

Second tweet from James quote tweeting Ballislife: "BEYOND UNDERRATED!!!!!"

Price played for the Washington Bullets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic over his 12-year NBA career.  

He played in 722 regular season games and averaged 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. 

For the first nine seasons of his career, he played for the Cavs, which is where James also began his career.

Price made four trips to the All-Star Game while playing for the Cavs. 

As for James, he was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cavs, and played there until he joined the Miami Heat during the summer of 2010. 

From 2011, all the way to 2018. James made the NBA Finals eight straight times. 

In that time span, he won two NBA Championships with the Heat, and he then returned to the Cavs in 2014, who he won a title with in 2016. 

James has also won a title with the Lakers (in 2020), so he is a four-time NBA Champion.

Next season will be he 20th in the NBA and fifth playing for the Lakers. 

