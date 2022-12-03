LeBron James Makes NBA History On Friday Night

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is now 13th all-time in total regular games played in the history of the NBA.

On Friday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in Wisconsin playing the Milwaukee Bucks.

At halftime, the Lakers led 66-58, and James had ten points, five rebounds, four assists and one block in 17 minutes of action.

By playing in the game, he made NBA history, moving into 13th place on the all-time leaderboard for most regular season games played.

NBA: "Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving to 13th all-time in total regular season games played!"

James is in his 20th season in the NBA (fifth with the Lakers) and has now played in 1,381 regular season games.

The 37-year-old has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

In addition to the 1,381 regular season games, he has played in 266 NBA Playoff games, which ranks first all-time.

James also has a chance to make even more history on Friday night because he can pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assists leaderboard.

NBA Communications tweeted before the game: "Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James needs nine assists to pass Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list."

At halftime, James was only five assists away, so it's possible that he will pass Johnson by the end of the night.

James came into the game averaging 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest.

The Lakers are 8-12 in their first 20 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Before the Lakers, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Miami Heat.