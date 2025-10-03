LeBron James Self-Motivates Ahead of Lakers' Preseason Opener
LeBron James is gearing up for another run with the Los Angeles Lakers.
At this stage of his career, the future Hall of Famer could be on a year-to-year basis. He won’t confirm or deny if this is the final run in the NBA for him. LeBron is simply looking forward to making the most of the opportunity to play a 23rd season in the league.
via @kingjames on Instagram: SZN 23 for you. Make the most of it!
This season marks the eighth year for LeBron James with the Lakers. Following his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2017-2018, James entertained a few teams in free agency before ultimately packing up and moving out West.
Many assumed that LeBron would play out the remainder of his career with the Lakers. While it’s been trending in that direction, James is keeping his future plans close to the vest while focusing on trying to win another championship in the purple and gold.
This year will mark the first full season with LeBron and Luka Doncic on the Lakers. Last season, the Lakers ended the LeBron-Anthony Davis duo by trading him to the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic ended up playing 28 games for the Lakers, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.
When LeBron ended the 2024-2025 NBA season, he had produced 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51 percent from the field and knocked down threes at a 38 percent clip.
In the playoffs, the Lakers struggled with just five games to show for. James still posted big numbers, producing 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. There wasn’t much of a question when it came to the topic of retirement. LeBron ended the year off still playing at a star level.
Now, the NBA will watch LeBron's 23rd year, wondering what the future has in store for him.
On Friday night, the Lakers will begin their 2025 NBA Preseason run with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron won’t be a part of the action just yet, as he recovers from a minor setback. It’s unclear what his return timeline looks like, but the Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, October 5, offering LeBron another chance to log some minutes in preparation for season 23.
The Lakers and the Suns will have a 10 PM ET tip-off on Friday night.