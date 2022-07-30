Skip to main content
LeBron James Sent Out A Viral Tweet On Friday



Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James sent out a tweet on Friday. The four-time NBA Champion is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James sent out a tweet on Friday, and the post is going viral with nearly 30,000 likes in less than 24 hours. 

James: "Who’s having more fun than us………… NOBODY!!" 

The NBA legend just finished up his 19th season in the NBA, and fourth season playing in Los Angeles for the Lakers.   

He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.  

In addition, he averaged 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.  

While James had a very strong season, the team was not good and they missed the NBA Playoffs. 

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record, so they also missed the play-in tournament. 

The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs beat them out for the final two spots.

With the Lakers, James has played well but the team has been a roller coaster. 

In the first season, they missed the playoffs, while in the second year they beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win the title. 

However, in the last two seasons they have lost in the first-round to the Phoenix Suns and missed the playoffs as a whole. 

At 37-years-old, James is still one of the best players in the world, but he is definitely getting up there in age (he will turn 38 during next season). 

Next year will be his 20th season in the NBA and fifth season with the Lakers. 

He is a four-time NBA Champion, and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

