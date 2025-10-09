LeBron James Shares Take on a Hall of Fame Debate
Dennis Schroder’s EuroBasket run generated a controversial conversation, as some wondered if the Sacramento Kings guard could be on his way to the Hall of Fame.
If you ask LeBron James, he certainly feels like it’s a conversation that should be had when it’s all said and done for the veteran guard.
“I seen a lot of the stats as well, and a lot of accomplishments as well this summer after, you know, EuroBasket. If it happens, I wouldn't be like, ‘Oh, my God!’ No, he's put in the work, man,” LeBron said on the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast this week.
Schroder has been in the NBA since 2013, and he doesn’t have any major solo accomplishments under his belt. Outside of being the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up in 2019-2020, Schroder hasn’t really come close to getting any accolades.
Yet, his Hall of Fame bid doesn’t have much to do with his NBA career. Sure, it helps, since Schroder has been productive enough to be around for nearly 850 games, but the international success for the German guard has him in the conversation.
“The international game is a big part of our game in the whole grand scheme of things,” James added. “What they’ve been able to accomplish, what they’ve been able to do coming here to America and play in our league. A lot of our guys go and play overseas as well. It’s all totality.”
In the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Schroder helped lead Germany to the gold medal game, where they were victorious. After putting his medal on, Schroder was named the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP.
Then on the EuroBasket stage, Schroder competed twice. In 2022, Germany won bronze. This past season, they took home the gold, and Schroder was named the tournament’s MVP.
With the national team success, Schroder is on the path to becoming a Hall of Famer. Without it, he’s still a quality NBA player who has bounced around a lot, adjusting quickly to new circumstances.
When he started his career, Schroder played five seasons for the Atlanta Hawks. When he switched teams for the first time, Schroder ended up with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2020-2021, Schroder teamed up with LeBron James on the Lakers.
During the 2021-2022 season, Schroder played for the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets. The following year, he ended up with the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets. Last season was the first time in Schroder’s career that he suited up for three different teams.
He started the year with the Nets before getting traded to the Golden State Warriors. Then, the Warriors flipped him to the Detroit Pistons, where he finished the year strong.
At this point, Schroder is set to join the Sacramento Kings. He is entering his 13th season in the league, where he’s expected to garner a steady starting role once again, after backing up Cade Cunningham for the Pistons at the end of last season.