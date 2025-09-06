LeBron James Sparks Dwight Howard’s Comical Reaction at Hall of Fame
Dwight Howard is entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Shortly after the former NBA center was called up to the stage, Howard was met with loud cheers as he offered a shoutout to key members of the Los Angeles Lakers organization.
Soon after he shouted out Lakers brass, Howard noticed LeBron James in the crowd and gave the future Hall of Famer a shoutout.
“Oh, LeBron is here!” Howard said, as the crowd continued to sound off.
“Oh! LeBron James in the building! Alright, thank you for coming bro!”
via @TheHoopCentral: Dwight Howard realizes LeBron James is in attendance. 🤣🤣🤣
Howard spent two different seasons playing with LeBron James on the Lakers.
After his run with the Washington Wizards in 2018-2019, Howard joined the Lakers for the second time in his career. At that stage of his career, Howard was in a much different position. He was no longer a full-time starter in the NBA.
In 69 games, Howard averaged 19 minutes of playing time off the bench. The veteran center produced 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
In the playoffs, Howard appeared in 18 games, even picking up seven starts. During the postseason, Howard averaged 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. That year, the Lakers won the NBA Finals. It ended up being the first and only championship win on Howard’s resume.
Although Howard and the Lakers split the following season, he ended up back in Los Angeles for the 2021-2022 NBA season. Howard appeared in 60 games and started 27 times. Seering the court for 16 minutes per game, the veteran center scored 6.2 points per game, and came down with 11.8 rebounds per game.
He didn’t know it at the time, but the 2021-2022 NBA season was Howard’s final go-round in the NBA. His third stint with the Lakers wrapped up, and that was a career for Howard.
In over 1,200 games, Howard averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game throughout his career. Howard spent time with many teams throughout his career, beginning with the Orlando Magic. After playing for the Magic, Howard competed for the LA Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and the Philadelphia 76ers.
He was an eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Now, he’s a Hall of Famer as well, joining the 2025 class on Saturday night.