LeBron James' Tweet Is Going Viral After Lakers Loss To Celtics

LeBron James sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.

On Saturday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics.

The game was an absolute thriller and went into overtime (the Celtics won 125-121).

James was phenomenal, putting up 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists (on 15/30 shooting from the field).

While the Lakers lost in overtime, there is good reason to believe they could have won the game in the fourth quarter.

As James drove to the basket, he was clearly fouled on the last play of regulation and should have been able to go to the free-throw line with the game tied at 105-105.

The four-time NBA Champion was furious at the no-call, and the referees have now announced that they got the call wrong.

After the loss, James sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

James tweeted: "That one hurt BIG TIME!!! I don't understand"

The post had over 27,000 likes in 20 minutes.

With the loss, the Lakers are now 23-27 in 50 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

This was the fifth time James scored 41+ points in a game this season, and he is having one of the best scoring years of his career.

The 38-year-old is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 40 games (he is also shooting 50.7% from the field).

On Monday night, the Lakers will play their next game when they face off with the Brooklyn Nets in New York.