Skip to main content
LeBron James Tweeted Something That's Going Viral

LeBron James Tweeted Something That's Going Viral

On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet that is going viral.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet that is going viral.

James: "SEATTLE!! That was SPECIAL yesterday!! WHOA . Even with us having to stop play because of things we couldn't control! I appreciate the love and hospitality towards me and my folks who came along for the show! to @JCrossover @DejounteMurray @isaiahthomas."

On Saturday, James made an appearance at Jamal Crawford's pro-am league The CrawsOver in Seattle, Washington. 

The gym was packed, and fans had been seen waiting outside to get in all day and night before the game.

Crawford also responded to James' tweet on Sunday. 

Crawford: "Yesterday will be something we talk about forever! You understood what it meant for our community, and went above and beyond for Seattle. Forever indebted!!!"

As for James, he is coming off playing in his 19th season in the NBA, and fourth in Los Angeles. 

At 37-year-old, he averaged an outstanding 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. 

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished the season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They missed the NBA Playoffs, and the play-in tournament, which was a big let down considering the talent on their roster.

Prior to the Lakers, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and the Miami Heat. 

He is a four-time NBA Champion and 18-time NBA All-Star. 

With the Heat, he won his first two titles (2012 and 2013), and he won his third title with the Cavs in 2016. 

In 2020, he led the Lakers to the NBA Championship to capture his fourth title. 

USATSI_13837994_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Tweeted Something That's Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12329664_168388303_lowres
News

8th Overall Pick In The 2014 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17117376_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Tweets Out 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18372716_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Udonis Haslem Makes Decision About His Future With The Miami Heat

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9873438_168388303_lowres
News

Former OKC Thunder Star Is A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11915872_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Austin Rivers Tweeted Something

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17838990_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Ja Morant Tweeted Something On Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18142925_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Patrick Beverley Posted Something To Instagram

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11552299_168388303_lowres
News

2018 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar