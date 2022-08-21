LeBron James Tweeted Something That's Going Viral

On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet that is going viral.

James: "SEATTLE!! That was SPECIAL yesterday!! WHOA . Even with us having to stop play because of things we couldn't control! I appreciate the love and hospitality towards me and my folks who came along for the show! to @JCrossover @DejounteMurray @isaiahthomas."

On Saturday, James made an appearance at Jamal Crawford's pro-am league The CrawsOver in Seattle, Washington.

The gym was packed, and fans had been seen waiting outside to get in all day and night before the game.

Crawford also responded to James' tweet on Sunday.

Crawford: "Yesterday will be something we talk about forever! You understood what it meant for our community, and went above and beyond for Seattle. Forever indebted!!!"

As for James, he is coming off playing in his 19th season in the NBA, and fourth in Los Angeles.

At 37-year-old, he averaged an outstanding 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished the season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs, and the play-in tournament, which was a big let down considering the talent on their roster.

Prior to the Lakers, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and the Miami Heat.

He is a four-time NBA Champion and 18-time NBA All-Star.

With the Heat, he won his first two titles (2012 and 2013), and he won his third title with the Cavs in 2016.

In 2020, he led the Lakers to the NBA Championship to capture his fourth title.