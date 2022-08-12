VIRAL: LeBron James Sends Out An Emotional Tweet

Skip to main content
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about his two sons (Bryce James and Bronny James). James has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat over his NBA career. He is a four-time NBA Champion and next season will be his 20th in the NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently sent out a tweet about his two sons (Bryce James and Bronny James).  

The emotional tweet is going viral, and has over 186,000 likes in less than 24 hours. 

James: "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

Bronny is currently 17-years-old, and Bryce is 15-years-old. 

James is arguably the best basketball to ever play, so seeing his two sons share the floor together is pretty cool for fans and especially James.

James is a four-time NBA Champion, and he is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year. 

This past season was his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. 

Overall, the Lakers did not have a good season and they went just 33-49, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

James led them to the NBA Championship in 2020, but they have not been very good over the last two seasons.

In addition to the Lakers, James has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

He began his career in Cleveland, and played there until 2010 when he signed with Miami.

After four trips to the NBA Finals with the Heat, he rejoined the Cavs in 2014 and led them to the 2016 NBA Championship.

From 2011-18, James made the NBA Finals an astonishing eight times in a row. 

