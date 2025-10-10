LeBron James' Upcoming Absence Will Snap Historical NBA Streak
LeBron James is heading into his 23rd NBA season and has never missed a season opener.
Thanks to his longevity in the league, LeBron has been able to put together the longest streak of not missing an opener in NBA history. Unfortunately, it will get snapped later this month.
According to the ESPN Insider Shams Charania, LeBron has been dealing with a setback for the past two and a half months. The Lakers have been cautious with the superstar forward, trying to figure out when to roll him out.
Initially, the Lakers ruled out James for one preseason game, which made it seem as if he was moving on a game-by-game basis. It didn’t take long for LA to rule him out for the entire preseason. At this point, his regular-season debut will move beyond the season opener.
“I’m told LeBron James had not done much basketball for well over a month prior to that, so it hasn't been a normal, routine summer for him,” Shams Charania stated.
“He's a creature of habit. We know that the way he maintains his body. So for him to be out to start the season and miss his first-ever opening night, it shows an admission by him and the Lakers that he needs more time to ramp up, get into basketball shape, and get into the right basketball conditioning that he is accustomed to. He's not there yet.”
At 40, LeBron is still in great shape. The Lakers’ star has managed to play in at least 70 games in each of the past two seasons. The superstar has averaged 34.9 minutes on the court, producing 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game.
While LeBron doesn’t have a notable injury history (the most games he missed in a season were 27 games), the star forward is at a stage in his career where he seems to be putting more emphasis on recovery time. It will only help the future Hall of Famer continue to stay on top of his health.
Once LeBron is healthy, the veteran will resume his regular role in helping the Lakers fight for a potential NBA Championship. They are still on the hunt for their second during the LeBron era.