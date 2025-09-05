LeBron James Uses Motivational Post to Reveal Latest Partnership
LeBron James is gearing up for the 2025-2026 NBA season, hunting for his fourth title.
The Los Angeles Lakers center is 40 years old, and still managed to remain relevant within the MVP race just one season ago.
As James enters year 23, the veteran forward took to social media on Friday to send out a message to his millions of followers:
via @KingJames: Was up early thinking 🤔!! 23 years in the league... the ups, the downs and everything we accomplished along the way. What if I never got that first opportunity to show what I could do?!?! 🤷🏾♂️👑
Imagine that.
Since 2003, LeBron has been in the NBA. Coming out of Akron, Ohio, James was one of the notable faces in the 2003 NBA Draft. He didn’t even have a college career to show for at the time.
Being such a dominant player in high school, James was already viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. There was no point for him to take the college route.
Not every player who skipped the NCAA or an overseas stretch tends to pan out when they make it to the NBA, but LeBron did. And he’s still going at 40.
Last year, LeBron James appeared in 70 games for the Lakers. He posted averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. He made 51 percent of his shots from the field and drained 38 percent of his threes.
At the end of the year, LeBron was named All-NBA. He was an All-Star once again and came sixth in the MVP race.
This year, LeBron will play on his player option with the Lakers. Entering the offseason, there was little doubt about LeBron’s chances of leaving LA. While many assume that a retirement could come soon, the future Hall of Famer wasn’t ready to make that decision just yet.
This year, the Lakers will get a full season out of LeBron and Luka Doncic as teammates. It could be time for James to begin passing the torch to one of his younger teammates, who have developed into one of the faces of the league.
For the time being, the superstar forward is searching for his fifth NBA Championship win. The last time LeBron appeared in the NBA Finals was during the 2020 NBA season. After the NBA’s hiatus during the 2019-2020 NBA season, LeBron and the Lakers were victorious in the bubble.
Although the Lakers made the playoffs four times in the following years, they ended up dropping out early. Soon, the NBA will see if Luka-LeBron can make a difference out in LA.