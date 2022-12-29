Did LeBron James Hint At Frustrations With Lakers Following Loss On Wednesday?

Following a loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James did not hold back voicing his current frustrations.

No matter what else he does in his career, LeBron James will forever go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history and in a lot of people’s minds, the greatest player in league history.

However, since winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 season, a year that was greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and league shutdown, things have not been going well in Los Angeles.

LeBron has still been playing at a high-level and is on pace to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record at some point during the second half of this season, assuming he stays healthy, but all that matters to James right now is winning and competing for a championship.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they are not winning right now and as a result, their chances of competing for a championship are fading every single day.

The Lakers currently find themselves 14-21 on the season, currently 3.5 games back from the 10-seed in the Western Conference and 8.5 games out of first-place.

We have seen teams go on runs before, especially those led by LeBron James, but he is turning 38-years-old on Friday, Anthony Davis remains sidelined for Los Angeles due to a foot injury and frustrations seem to be setting in for one of the greatest of all-time.

On Wednesday, the Lakers traveled to South Beach to play the Miami Heat, another team with high playoff aspirations that has been struggling to begin the season.

James played well, recording 27 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, his ninth straight game recording at least 27 points, but the Lakers never seemed to find their footing in this game, losing 112-98.

After the game, James talked about the current state of the Lakers and he took several questions from reporters in regards to his future, not holding back on his emotions that were likely running high following the loss to his former team.

“I don't have a number,” James said when asked about how long he believes he will play in the NBA. “I know as long as my mind stays in it, I can play at this level for a minute. Now, that's up to my mind. My body is going to be ok because if my mind is into it, I will make sure my body is taken care of, and I'll continue to put in the work.

“I'm a winner and I want to win. And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That has always been my passion... Playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It's not in my DNA anymore.”

It truly is not hard to say that LeBron James has been a one-man team as of late.

Since Anthony Davis suffered yet another injury on December 16, this time a foot injury, James has accounted for close to 27 percent of the Lakers’ total scoring output in the six games he has played in.

Losing on Wednesday night, the Lakers have lost five of their last six games and with the trade deadline right around the corner, the big question around the league revolves around what the Lakers will potentially look to do.

LeBron James does not want to play meaningless basketball and who can really blame him?

He is now at the point in his career where he truly has nothing left to prove, which is why winning and competing for championships should be the only thing on his mind.

Right now, seven games below .500 on the season, this is not who the Lakers are as a franchise anymore, which is why we should read into James’ postgame remarks as a message to the team’s front-office.

Agreeing to a two-year extension prior to the start of this season, LeBron cannot be traded this season, but the possibility of him leaving Los Angeles following the 2022-23 season is very real.

What is even more of a possibility is the fact that next season will be his last in Los Angeles and James will exercise his player option in 2024 to become an unrestricted free agent, allowing him at age 39 to sign with any team he would like to. Oh, and by the way, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., his oldest son, will be draft eligible that year.

James has made it clear that playing with his son is high atop of his wishlist near the end of his career, so there really is not much to figure out here – LeBron James’ time with the Los Angeles Lakers is coming to an end.

Nobody can blame the Lakers and general manager for going out and trading for Anthony Davis, as this move resulted in the team winning their 17th championship.

What people can blame this front-office and organization for though is wearing their All-Stars down by not surrounding them with capable, winning talent.

Trading for Russell Westbrook demolished this team’s future and secondary assets, they have no cap space right now and the only draft assets the Lakers have to play around with heading towards this season’s trade deadline are first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

Should they get rid of these picks, the Lakers will basically have no available draft assets for the next decade!

You really cannot blame LeBron James for feeling how he does right now and it will be interesting to see how the Lakers respond to their leaders’ comments.

