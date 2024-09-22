Leonie Fiebich Makes New York Liberty in WNBA Playoff Debut

The @nyliberty are flexing their #1 seed status, taking down the Dream 83-69 in Game 1 of the opening round. 💪



Rookie Leonie Fiebich delivers a historic performance, dropping 21 points — the most ever in a playoff debut for the franchise!#WelcometotheW | #WNBAPlayoffs… pic.twitter.com/Byjw3mPDR7