Leonie Fiebich Makes New York Liberty in WNBA Playoff Debut
New York Liberty rookie Leonie Fiebich wasn't intimidated by playing in her first WNBA playoff game on Sunday. She had an historic performance in an 83-69 victory over the Atlanta Dream in Game 1.
Fiebich dropped 21 points in her first playoff game — a Liberty record for a player appearing in her first postseason contest. She made seven-of-eight shots from the floor and converted on all four of her 3-point attempts.
The Liberty rookie also had one assist and one rebound in the game. New York took a 1-0 series lead over Atlanta in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs.
Fiebich was selected in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks but did not appear in a WNBA game until the 2024 season.
Fiebich's 21 points were a game-high on Sunday. New York also got 20 points and 11 rebounds from Breanna Stewart. Sabrina Ionescu ended the contest with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Fiebich ended the year averaging 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She shot 43.3% from deep and 47.8% from the floor for the year.
The Liberty finished the season with a 32-8 record, the best record in the WNBA by two games. New York reached the WNBA Finals last season, but lost to the Las Vegas Aces in four games.
New York is pursuing it first ever WNBA championship. Thanks to Fiebich, the Liberty got off to a really good start on Sunday.
Game 2 between the Liberty and Dream is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.