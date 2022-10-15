The Charlotte Hornets finished up their preseason on Wednesday evening with a 99-94 loss on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

They went 0-5 in the preseason with losses to the Boston Celtics (twice), Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and 76ers.

With the season coming up, teams are all trimming their rosters, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets are waiving LiAngelo Ball.

Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are waiving G/F LiAngelo Ball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Ball is the older brother LaMelo Ball, the cornerstone of their franchise.

Last season, LaMelo averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest while making the All-Star Game at 20.

LiAngelo appeared in three preseason games averaging 1.0 points per contest.

He also played in three games with their NBA Summer League team averaging 6.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

While he has never played in an NBA regular season game, he has spent the last two seasons playing in the NBA Summer League.

He is a very popular player and has nearly three million followers on Instagram and 338,000 followers on Twitter.

In 2017, LaMelo and LiAngelo's older brother Lonzo was a superstar for UCLA and was the second overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is currently on the Chicago Bulls.

The Hornets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they go on the road to face off with the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

Last season, the Hornets were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks.