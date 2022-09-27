LiAngelo Ball Officially Signs With NBA Team

Most teams around the NBA (some started early) had media day on Monday and will have their first day of training camp on Tuesday.

Therefore, the 2022-23 NBA season has essentially begun.

During the day on Monday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they had signed a very famous player.

The team revealed they have signed LiAngelo Ball, the older brother of their All-Star guard LaMelo Ball.

Hornets: "OFFICIAL: We have signed free agent guard @LiAngeloBall."

After the news came out, his older brother Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls point guard) sent out a tweet quote tweeting the announcement from the Hornets.

Ball: "All he need is a chance… "

His post has over 42,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

(LiAngelo) Ball played the last two summers with the Hornets in the NBA Summer League, and in 2021 he averaged 9.6 points per game (which was fifth best on the team).

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was the first to report the news, and he shared that the deal is for a non-guaranteed contract.

Based on that, it's hard to imagine him making the 15-man roster, but it will be interesting to see if they give him a chance to play in the preseason.

The Hornets will play their first preseason game on Oct. 2nd when they visit the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19th when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

Last season, they lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks.